H&E Equipment shares fall 12 percent on oil worries

(Reuters) - Shares in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES.O) fell 12 percent on Tuesday due to investor concerns about a slowdown in projects in the Gulf of Mexico because of plummeting oil price.

The heavy construction and industrial equipment company derives 54 percent of revenue and 51 percent of gross profit from the Gulf, according to a recent research note from Macquarie analyst Sameer Rathod.

Shares in H&E were down $2.79 at $21.94 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq and roughly three times the 10-day average volume of shares changed hands. The shares hit their lowest level since July 8 2013 during the session.