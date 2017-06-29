General Mills posts first sales beat in a year, shares rise
Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and its first sales beat in a year, sending its shares up as much as 4.1 percent.
STOCKHOLM Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) posted on Thursday a 10 percent increase in fiscal second-quarter pretax profit, beating expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, and said it was helped by continued expansion and tight cost control.
Pretax profit in the March-May period grew to 7.71 billion crowns ($904.3 million) from a year-earlier 7.00 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 7.11 billion.
H&M said it expected local-currency sales in June to increase by 7 percent year-on-year, against a mean forecast of 8 percent.
Accenture Plc trimmed its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, triggering concerns that uncertainty around U.S. healthcare policy may be weighing on the company's flagship consulting business.