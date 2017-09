People walk past the window of an H&M textile shop in this longtime exposure photograph taken in Frankfurt December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) said on Monday its sales rose 10 percent in November, just above a forecast of 9 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales in September through November, H&M’s fiscal fourth quarter, totaled 42.6 billion crowns ($5.65 billion) excluding sales tax, against a forecast of 42.2 billion and compared with a year-earlier 36.5 billion.