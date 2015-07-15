FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M says June sales rise 14 percent, matches preliminary reading
July 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

H&M says June sales rise 14 percent, matches preliminary reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo for an H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) store is pictured in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 14 percent year-on-year rise in June sales in local currencies, in line with a preliminary reading.

Sweden’s H&M said June sales were positively affected by calendar effects of around 3 percentage points.

H&M had already reported a 14 percent rise in the June 1 through June 23 period, after a 10 percent increase in its March-May fiscal second quarter.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer, Inditex, saw local-currency sales rise 14 percent from Feb. 1 to June 7.

Reporting by Oskar von Bahr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
