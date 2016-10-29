FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Vietnam to announce negotiation results with Carlsberg on October 31
October 29, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

Vietnam to announce negotiation results with Carlsberg on October 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlsberg's company logo is pictured on a coaster in the bar in Riga, May 6, 2013.Ints Kalnins

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade ministry will announce the results of negotiation with Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on its priority purchase rights in local brewer Habeco BHN.HNO on Oct 31, the government said on Saturday.

The negotiation will start on Monday and the ministry will announce the results then after having more information, trade vice minister Hoang Quoc Vuong told a news conference.

Carlsberg, which owns 17.08 percent of Habeco as of August 31, signed an agreement to have priority rights to purchase any Habeco stake on offer. But the Vietnamese government has been reviewing this agreement.

The government owns about 82 percent of Habeco.

BHN shares soared 40 percent on its market debut on Friday as investors raced to snap up limited shares before the planned sale of the government's majority stake sends the price even higher.

Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Stephen Powell

