FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity Investments was among victims in U.S. hacking case: source
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 10, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

Fidelity Investments was among victims in U.S. hacking case: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments was among the victims in a large hacking case unveiled by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Fidelity was referenced as a large Boston-based financial corporation in a court filing on Tuesday, the source said, as U.S. prosecutors unveiled criminal charges accusing three men of helping run a sprawling series of hacking and fraud schemes.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.