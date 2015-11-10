Fidelity Investments was among victims in U.S. hacking case: source

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments was among the victims in a large hacking case unveiled by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Fidelity was referenced as a large Boston-based financial corporation in a court filing on Tuesday, the source said, as U.S. prosecutors unveiled criminal charges accusing three men of helping run a sprawling series of hacking and fraud schemes.