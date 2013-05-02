FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hain quarterly sales miss estimates, buys baby food maker
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 2, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 4 years

Hain quarterly sales miss estimates, buys baby food maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN.O) reported on Thursday that quarterly sales rose by 21 percent, but sales were below Wall Street views and its shares fell nearly 4 percent in after-hours trade.

Hain, the maker of Celestial Seasonings teas and Health Valley soups, also said it acquired premium baby food maker Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Hain reported net income of $40.7 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, ended on March 31, up from $24.1 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $456.1 million. That compared with analysts’ average estimate of $480.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hain said the acquisition of Ella’s Kitchen, which operates largely in the United States, Britain and Scandinavia, should lift its earnings by 5 cents to 8 cents per share in fiscal 2014.

Shares fell to $63 in after-hours trade, from their close at $65.50 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.