Road accident in southern Haiti kills 24, injures 37

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A truck accident killed 24 people and injured 37 on Tuesday on a highway in southern Haiti near the city of Petit-Goâve, officials said.

The truck was carrying passengers on the main highway from the capital Port-au-Prince to the city of Jérémie, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency.

Haiti’s prime minister Laurent Lamothe issued a statement announcing an investigation into the causes of the crash and offering his condolence to the families of the victims.

In May, 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured in an accident involving a truck that overturned while carrying passengers in southern Haiti.

Haiti’s rural road infrastructure is in poor shape though foreign assistance after the 2010 earthquake has led to improvements on the national two-lane highway in the southwest.