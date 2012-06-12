FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 11 Haitian migrants die in capsizing
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2012 / 8:18 PM / 5 years ago

At least 11 Haitian migrants die in capsizing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - At least 11 people drowned and up to 10 others, including five children, were unaccounted for after a small boat packed with Haitian migrants seeking to enter the United States illegally capsized off the Bahamas, authorities said on Tuesday.

Haitian President Michel Martelly voiced “consternation” over news of the sinking in a statement issued in Port-au-Prince, saying 28 “illegal Haitian travelers” had been crowded aboard the 25-foot (7.6 meter) boat when it sank in rough seas off North Abaco island in the Bahamas.

The boat, a Bahamian vessel called the “Glory Time,” capsized on Sunday, shortly after setting out from the island en route to Florida.

Martelly said seven people had been rescued while 11 bodies were recovered and 10 people were still officially listed as missing.

A spokesman for the Royal Bahamas Police Force could not be reached for immediate comment on continuing search and rescue efforts, but Martelly said the missing included five children.

Haiti is the poorest nation in the Americas and there is a long and tragic history of people drowning while trying to escape its crushing poverty in rickety boats headed for the United States.

Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.