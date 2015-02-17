Haiti cancels last day of carnival after 16 deaths in float accident

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti’s government canceled the last day of carnival and announced three days of mourning on Tuesday after 16 people were killed and 78 injured when a carnival float hit a power line in the capital Port-au-Prince, setting off a stampede by bystanders, officials said.

Amateur video of the incident posted on YouTube showed the electric cable catching a popular singer known as Fantom on the float as it passed near the presidential stand packed with spectators. Most of the victims were trampled to death in the ensuing panic.