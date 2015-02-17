FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haiti cancels last day of carnival after 16 deaths in float accident
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Haiti cancels last day of carnival after 16 deaths in float accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti’s government canceled the last day of carnival and announced three days of mourning on Tuesday after 16 people were killed and 78 injured when a carnival float hit a power line in the capital Port-au-Prince, setting off a stampede by bystanders, officials said.

Amateur video of the incident posted on YouTube showed the electric cable catching a popular singer known as Fantom on the float as it passed near the presidential stand packed with spectators. Most of the victims were trampled to death in the ensuing panic.

Reporting by Amelie Baron in Haiti; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Chris Reese

