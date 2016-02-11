Haitians put aside political woes to celebrate Carnival

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitians put aside their political concerns and took to the streets to dance and celebrate Carnival in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The first day of Carnival was canceled after riot police clashed with protesters after President Michel Martelly stepped down on Sunday without anyone to succeed him.

“It’s true that the country is facing a great political problem but it’s an obligation for us to come here and have fun because it is our culture,” said Emmanuel Cedreu.

After a first round of elections that critics said were fraudulent, parliament is due to choose a temporary president in the next few days. Elections are set for April 24.