Haiti announces dates for presidential and legislative elections

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti’s electoral council announced dates on Thursday for the Caribbean nation’s long overdue legislative and municipal elections, as well as the next presidential vote later this year.

Haiti has been in the midst of a political crisis for months after the prime minister was forced to resign and parliament was dissolved over the failure to hold municipal and legislative elections.

Elections for two-thirds of the Senate will be held Aug. 9 as well as the entire lower chamber of deputies. The presidential election will be held on Oct. 25, with a presidential run-off, if necessary, on Dec. 27.