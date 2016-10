A view of traffic and people walking along a street after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

PORT-AU-PRINCE Haiti will hold the first round of its delayed presidential election on November 20 to give time for people in areas of the country affected by Hurricane Matthew to recover enough to vote, the president of the electoral council said on Friday.

Electoral council president Leopold Berlanger said it was important not to exclude large sections of the population affected by the storm to ensure the legitimacy of winning candidates.

He said a second round runoff will be held on Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva)