U.S. calls for anyone promoting election violence in Haiti to be held accountable
January 24, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. calls for anyone promoting election violence in Haiti to be held accountable

Protesters throw rocks during a demonstration rallying for the resignation of President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday called for accountability for any violence related to Haiti’s delayed presidential election, saying electoral intimidation and destruction of property were “unacceptable.”

“As in the past, the United States is taking great interest in how elections in Haiti are unfolding and expects that persons responsible for organizing, financing, or participating in electoral intimidation and violence will be held accountable in accordance with Haitian law,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner said in a statement.

Political crisis has erupted in the poorest country in the Western hemisphere in recent days, after the election was postponed indefinitely related to allegations the current president has committed fraud. Anti-government protests and violence have spread across the country, with about a thousand protesters taking to the streets of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Saturday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
