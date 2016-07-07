U.S. has suspended aid for completion of Haiti election: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has suspended aid to Haiti for the completion of an election in the Caribbean country, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing that the United States informed Haiti of the decision on July 1. Haiti held a first-round vote in October, but a run-off was postponed several times after losing candidates alleged fraud, and the first-round results were scrapped last month.