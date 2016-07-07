FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has suspended aid for completion of Haiti election: State Department
July 7, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. has suspended aid for completion of Haiti election: State Department

Supporters of PHTK political party wait next to electoral sign of diverse candidates before a demonstration to demand the organization of a postponed presidential runoff election in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 24, 2016.Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has suspended aid to Haiti for the completion of an election in the Caribbean country, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing that the United States informed Haiti of the decision on July 1. Haiti held a first-round vote in October, but a run-off was postponed several times after losing candidates alleged fraud, and the first-round results were scrapped last month.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

