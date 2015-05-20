FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF signs off on three-year $70 million loan for Haiti
May 20, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

IMF signs off on three-year $70 million loan for Haiti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday signed off on a three-year, $69.7 million loan program for Haiti to help the island country boost its economic growth and make it less vulnerable to outside shocks.

The approval allows the immediate disbursement of about $10 million for Haiti. The release of subsequent aid tranches will require Haiti to show it is complying with the conditions of the loan, which include cutting its fiscal deficit to 3.25 percent of its GDP this fiscal year from 7.5 percent the prior year.

Haiti has been one of the most consistent IMF borrowers as the island has struggled to deal with hurricanes, high food prices, and an earthquake that devastated its economy in 2010. Its last IMF program, totaling $60 million, ended in December.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

