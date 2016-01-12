Factbox: Haiti six years after the quake - What's changed?

BOGOTA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010, killed more than 200,000 people, leveled much of the capital Port-au-Prince and left 1.5 million Haitians homeless.

As Haitians commemorate the sixth anniversary of the disaster, long-standing political instability and delayed presidential elections continue to undermine reconstruction efforts in the poorest nation in the western hemisphere.

“The path to recovery and long-term development is not an easy one,” United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement this week.

“Many Haitians continue to face multiple challenges, including displacement, food insecurity and lack of access to clean water and sanitation,” he said.

Below are some facts about what has changed six years after the disaster and the key challenges ahead.

Sources: International Organization for Migration (IOM), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)