Factbox: Haiti six years after the quake - What's changed?
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Haiti six years after the quake - What's changed?

A Haitian woman surrounded by children stands outside in a tent camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside of Port-au-Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Anastasia Moloney

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010, killed more than 200,000 people, leveled much of the capital Port-au-Prince and left 1.5 million Haitians homeless.

As Haitians commemorate the sixth anniversary of the disaster, long-standing political instability and delayed presidential elections continue to undermine reconstruction efforts in the poorest nation in the western hemisphere.

“The path to recovery and long-term development is not an easy one,” United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement this week.

“Many Haitians continue to face multiple challenges, including displacement, food insecurity and lack of access to clean water and sanitation,” he said.

Below are some facts about what has changed six years after the disaster and the key challenges ahead.

Sources: International Organization for Migration (IOM), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)

Reporting By Anastasia Moloney, Editing by Astrid Zweynert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
