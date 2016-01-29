Haiti's open air slaughterhouse

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Hundreds of animals are slaughtered every day on a blood-drenched patch of land near a site once used for trading slaves near Port-au-Prince’s scruffy shore, an open air abattoir that supplies meat to the city.

Jesner Sakage sticks his hand into a slow-boiling pot of green liquid and fishes out a goat head, its eyes open and blue. He scrapes the snout free of hair with a dull butter knife, adding to the pile of fur between his feet.

Sakage sits on a small wooden stool, no more than a foot off the ground, his knees bent nearly as high as his chin. He has been sitting here, fishing and scraping, for a long time.

“I’ve been here since 1982,” Sakage says through a mouth with fewer than half its intended teeth. He is 78 years old and says he has never considered another career.

A few steps away is Jean Libonet, who has been slaughtering and skinning goats for 16 years.

He occasionally looks up to make eye contact, but does not stop to talk. His wood butchering table is scored with machete and knife marks. Anxious stray dogs covered in welts hide under it, ready to pounce on any morsel that falls.

Libonet and an assistant lay hands on a goat and drape its head over the edge of the table. They cut its throat and collect the blood in a bucket.

He works a knife from the back hoof, slicing the skin and tendon up the knee, and snaps the bone at the knee joint. He hooks the broken leg behind the intact one and drapes the dead animal over a wooden rod. This one joins six others.

“I kill the goats for another man,” who owns the station at which Libonet works, he says. He will get paid for each animal he breaks down.

Two men push a wheelbarrow loaded with two pigs to be butchered at La Saline slaughterhouse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The slaughterhouse supplies the Croix des Bossales market, which stands in the midst of Haiti’s interim parliament compound, shipping ports, and downtown Port-au-Prince. It is a cluster of shacks, some with tin roofs, others with tarps. The outdoor butcher area is uncovered and littered with trash. It smells of dead animals, smoke and burning trash.

Stall-holder Westerna Calixte explains the business as Ronel Jean Junior prepares to kill the hog she purchased on the road.

“I paid 6,750 gourdes ($114) for the pig, and I’ll pay him 125 gourdes to kill it,” she says. She will pay a man less than a dollar to push the carcass in a wheel barrow to the other side of the market, where she will trade the butcher a piece of meat for his services.

Then she will set up shop at her stall in the market, where she will be all day, selling meat by the kilogram. The entire pig will go in one day, she says.

Money changes hands often here: from the people who transport animals into town, to the brokers on the road at the market’s entrance, to women like Calixte who buy them from middle men, to the men killing the animals, to the transporters, to the butchers, to the buyers.

Ronel Jean Junior takes a shot of klerin, local moonshine, something he does after every pig, then whacks the animal with a steel pipe in the back of the head. The pig squeals and writhes. He takes a couple of more swings at the animal until it is subdued.

“It takes them out of their misery,” he says, unconvincingly. Then he mounts the animal from behind, sticks a knife in its throat, and a young boy slides a bucket beneath to collect the blood. Nothing gets wasted.

Ronel forces his body weight on the pig’s hindquarters, working his way toward the head, forcing the blood out.

Then he picks up burning cardboard and lays it on the dead animal to burn off the fur. One pig done in less than 20 minutes. He has been on the job since four this morning, and he will keep killing and scraping until the last person asks for his services in the early afternoon heat.