April 17, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Haitong launches up to $1.77 billion HK offering: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS), China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, launched on Tuesday an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share offering, tapping equity markets to fund overseas takeovers and growth of its margin finance, hedge fund and private equity businesses.

The company is offering up to 1.229 billion new shares (6837.HK) at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18 each, said a source with direct knowledge of the terms who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

At the top of the range, the stock sale would total HK$13.74 billion ($1.77 billion), making it the largest public offering in Asia Pacific so far this year.

($1 = 7.758 Hong Kong Dollars)

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

