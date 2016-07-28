Oil producer Halcon Resources files for bankruptcy protection

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011.

(Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp (HK.N), which produces oil in Texas and North Dakota, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The company listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. bit.ly/2ad3wX1

In May, Halcon stated it intends to file for a prepackaged bankruptcy that would wipe out $1.8 billion in debt and help it survive the drop in crude prices.