FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halcón Resources to sell Texas oil leases in $303 million deal
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 12, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Halcón Resources to sell Texas oil leases in $303 million deal

Ernest Scheyder

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Halcón Resources Corp (HK.N) said on Thursday it would sell leases for oil and natural gas reserves in northern Texas for $303 million.

The sales, expected to close in the fourth quarter, involve three transactions with privately held companies. Halcón did not disclose the buyers.

The land held about 21.2 million barrels of oil equivalent as of last December, most of it crude oil and natural gas liquids. The land currently produces about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The acreage requires injection of water to increase pressure and extract oil, making operations expensive.

“It’s just not our ambition to manage that property,” Halcón Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said in an interview.

The sale was not a surprise, as Halcón had said for months that it planned to sell off part of its portfolio it considered nonstrategic to focus on growth projects.

BMO Capital Markets (BMO.TO) and Barclays (BARC.L) advised Halcón on the sale.

Shares of Houston-based Halcón fell 1.4 percent to $4.86 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock is down 30 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.