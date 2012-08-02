Halcon unveils new liquids-rich field; shares rise

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp (HK.N), formerly Ram Energy Resources, posted an adjusted quarterly profit and unveiled a new liquids-rich exploratory field, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.

Halcon named the Midway-Navarro formations in Austin and Colorado counties, Texas as a field rich in natural gas liquids (NGLs).

“This is a pure wildcat discovery ... our expectations are quite here,” Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said on a conference call with analysts.

The company expects to build a position of 25,000 to 75,000 net acres in the play, and will utilize one rig in the region to spud four to six wells this year.

“We have made significant strides towards our goal of building a liquids-rich asset base with substantial drilling inventory,” CEO Wilson said in a statement.

Halcon acquired interests in certain oil and gas properties in eastern Ohio in May. It bought GeoResources Inc earlier this year.

An increasing number of exploration and production companies are drilling for gas that contains butane, propane and ethane -- NGLs that can be stripped out and sold for higher prices linked to a barrel of crude oil.

Halcon said it was looking at selling about 24,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. The company expects to complete the sale before the end of the year.

Houston-based Halcon said the second quarter marked the last quarter of Ram Energy-only production. Halcon was formed after Wilson, the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million transaction last December.

Halcon earned 2 cents per share, on an adjusted basis, in the second quarter. By that measure, analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Halcon’s shares were up 9 percent at $6.80 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a week-high of $7.19 earlier.