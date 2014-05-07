Halcón adjusted Q1 profit beats Street, but net loss widens

(Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Halcón Resources Corp (HK.N) on Wednesday posted an adjusted profit in the first quarter that was higher than expected as a jump in production offset steep impairment charges.

But the company also reported a net loss of $77.9 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter compared with net income of $5.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding more than $90 million in hedging and impairment charges, Halcón earned 3 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Halcón said production in the first quarter soared 41 percent to 36,622 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), nearly all of which came from the company’s operations in North Dakota and Texas.

The company expects to produce between 39,000 boed and 41,000 boed in the second quarter.

“Our persistent focus on improving returns via technological innovation and good old fashioned hard work is beginning to pay off,” Halcón Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said in a statement.

Halcón recently decided to mothball its underperforming 142,000 acres in Ohio’s Utica field, assets that Wilson described in a March interview as ”average.

Shares of Halcón rose 1.7 percent to $5.38 in after-hours trading. As of Wednesday’s close, the stock had gained 37 percent so far this year.