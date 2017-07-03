STOCKHOLM A takeover of Swedish brake systems maker Haldex (HLDX.ST) by Germany's Knorr-Bremse stands only a slim chance of getting anti-trust approval from the European Union given detailed feedback from regulators, Haldex chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The Swedish company's management withdrew its support for a takeover by car parts maker Knorr-Bremse last week because of expected regulatory opposition.

"We have had extensive cooperation with Knorr-Bremse and helped them present a very detailed proposal for the European Competition Authority, much more detailed than usual," Haldex Chairman Jorgen Durban told Reuters in an e-mailed response to questions.

"That makes the feedback we received from the EU detailed and reliable and it has given the board solid ground for making its decision."

