ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday Turkey was not considering a secondary public offering (SPO) of state-owned lender Vakifbank (VAKBN.IS) before completing an SPO of another state-owned lender, Halkbank (HALKB.IS).

A Vakifbank offering is not currently on the agenda and will not be in the near future, Babacan said in an interview with broadcaster NTV.