Turkey's Halk Bank shares fall after U.S. detains businessman
March 22, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Halk Bank shares fall after U.S. detains businessman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey’s Halk Bank fell 5 percent on Tuesday following the arrest in the United States of a Turkish businessman on charges of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, traders said.

The Iranian-born businessman, Reza Zarrab, was charged in an indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

Under a Turkish investigation which emerged in 2013, Zarrab was accused with the then-general manager of Halk Bank and other Turkish officials of involvement in facilitating Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at the time showed. The Turkish case was later dropped.

Halk Bank said at the time its Iran dealings were entirely lawful. Nobody from Halk Bank was immediately available to comment on Zarrab’s detention. At 0820 GMT, Halk Bank shares were down 5 percent at 10.92 lira.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark Potter

