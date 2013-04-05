FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halle Berry expecting second child, first with Olivier Martinez
#Entertainment News
April 5, 2013

Halle Berry expecting second child, first with Olivier Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Halle Berry is pregnant with her second child, her first with fiance Olivier Martinez, representatives for Berry said on Friday.

Berry’s representatives gave no details, but celebrity news website TMZ, citing sources close to the couple, said Berry was about three months pregnant and is expecting a boy.

Berry, 46, has a five-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. After a long and acrimonious battle for custody, Berry and Aubry finally reached an agreement in November.

The Oscar-winning “Monster’s Ball” star and French actor Martinez, 47, have been engaged since March 2012.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
