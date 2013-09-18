FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton sees earnings hurt by Colorado floods: UBS
September 18, 2013 / 9:28 PM / 4 years ago

Halliburton sees earnings hurt by Colorado floods: UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co (HAL.N) expects recent flooding in Colorado to hurt third-quarter earnings by as much as 3 cents per share, according to a research note from UBS.

“(Halliburton) expects hit of $0.02 in Q3 on flooding in Colorado; could rise to $0.03,” UBS wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

Halliburton’s Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum made the forecast when addressing UBS’ Houston Energy Symposium, the note said.

Halliburton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the McCollum’s comments.

Floods that have devastated north-central Colorado, killing eight people and displacing thousands, have also disrupted oil and gas operations. The most severely impacted energy region is known as the Denver-Julesburg basin, centered in eastern Colorado and stretching into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and western Kansas.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

