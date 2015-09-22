FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton cuts jobs in Williston, North Dakota
#Big Story 10
September 22, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Halliburton cuts jobs in Williston, North Dakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider, said on Monday it has laid off staff in Williston, North Dakota, blaming plunging crude oil prices.

The company provided no details on the number of employees affected.

“Halliburton will continue to monitor the business environment and will adjust the size of our workforce to align with current business demands as needed,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Fargo and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
