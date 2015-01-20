Strong North America demand drives Halliburton profit

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its services in North America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $901 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $793 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 15 percent to $8.77 billion.

Halliburton entered a deal to buy Baker Hughes in November for about $35 billion in cash and stock to better cope with pricing pressure from oil producers, who are cutting spending amid weak oil prices.