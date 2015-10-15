Company hopes El Chapo costume will be a runaway Halloween hit

CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican mask-making company is hoping that its costume of the country’s most wanted criminal, fugitive drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will be a big seller for Halloween.

Guzman broke out of a maximum-security prison in central Mexico in July, escaping in a tunnel built right into his cell. The incident was a humiliating blow to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

“It’s a criticism of the government,” said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev, which had previously made masks of former Mexican leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama.

“We had him, he got away and we’re also laughing at our reality,” he added.

The costume of Guzman, who escaped prison in 2001 and was only recaptured last year, sells for 600 Mexican pesos, or $36.