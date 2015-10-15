FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Company hopes El Chapo costume will be a runaway Halloween hit
#Lifestyle
October 15, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Company hopes El Chapo costume will be a runaway Halloween hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican mask-making company is hoping  that its costume of the country’s most wanted criminal, fugitive drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will be a big seller for Halloween.

Guzman broke out of a maximum-security prison in central Mexico in July, escaping in a tunnel built right into his cell. The incident was a humiliating blow to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

“It’s a criticism of the government,” said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev, which had previously made masks of former Mexican leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama.

“We had him, he got away and we’re also laughing at our reality,” he added.

The costume of Guzman, who escaped prison in 2001 and was only recaptured last year, sells for 600 Mexican pesos, or $36.

