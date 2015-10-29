FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Donald Trump mask expected to be a big Halloween hit
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 29, 2015 / 10:11 PM / in 2 years

Donald Trump mask expected to be a big Halloween hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican company is betting that a mask of American billionaire businessman and presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be a big hit for Halloween.

Grupo Rev plans to export the mask to 30 countries around the globe and thinks it will be a top seller.

Trump was criticized earlier this year for accusing Mexico of sending rapists and drug runners across the border to the United States.

“We didn’t like what he said at all, so this adds to the comedy, to the joke of this unpleasant person,” said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.