FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma mayor's husband dresses as Klansman for Halloween
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 2, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma mayor's husband dresses as Klansman for Halloween

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The mayor of a small northern Oklahoma town said she was not involved with a group of people including her husband caught on camera dressed as Ku Klux Klan members with robes and a hood on Halloween, authorities have said.

Theresa Sharp, the mayor of Lahoma, a town of about 600 residents 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, could not be reached immediately for comment on Monday about the Saturday incident reported by Garfield County sheriff’s deputies.

She told Oklahoma City television station KOCO she was sorry for the incident, which happened on her property, and the “stupidity” of four individuals did not reflect the community.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies were called to a Lahoma property after a citizen complaint. A picture of the group circulated on social media showing at least two people wearing robes and hoods, torches, a bonfire and a cross.

“I advised the group why I was there, and that although I know it was a joke that they save them and myself anymore headaches to not burn any more crosses,” Deputy Aaron Moore said in the report.

Sharp’s husband, Cary Sharp, 47, told deputies he thought the costume would make a good prank, the report said.

Cary Sharp, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, apologized in an interview on KOCO. “I am embarrassed. I’ve shamed my family and friends and I apologize for that,” he said.

Garfield County officials said no laws were broken and no charges filed. The cross was never burned, authorities said.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.