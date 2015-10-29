FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News headlines inspire adult Halloween costumes
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 29, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

News headlines inspire adult Halloween costumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Children prefer to dress up as witches, ghosts and Disney characters for Halloween but adults are opting for costumes ripped straight from the headlines.

Cecil the lion, pizza rat and Donald Trump look-alike costumes are among the favorites for the spooky holiday.

“Popular kids’ costumes would be anything scary for girls but with a girly twist,” said Nakia Cadet, the director of marketing for the Abracadabra store in New York. “And then for the boys, Stormtroopers, Star Wars and superhero costumes will always be a big thing,” she added.       

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.