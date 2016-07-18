Going 'ham' in line for Hamilton

Tickets for Broadway’s hottest show “Hamilton” hit fever pitch as fans camp out for days at a time in the hopes of a chance to see the sold-out show ahead of creator-writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s departure on July 9.

"There are 40 to 50 people camped out right now waiting five or six days to see a show about history. This has never happened before," said fan Emily Sneddon.

Sneddon and her friends had been camping out since the 8 p.m. show the day before, following previous attempt weeks ago, which were unsuccessful due to school being in session.

People have come near and far to camp outside of the Richard Rodgers theater for days at a time, just for a chance to snag a cancellation ticket. But there aren't any guarantees. Box offices hold tickets for VIPs and guests of the cast, and release what's left over to people in the cancellation line on a first- come-first-serve bases. Persistence and availability is a requirement for this quest, as many have waited hours and even days and still don't make it in.

On Wednesday (June 30) night, after three attempts, Debbie Alsebai was called into the theater to purchase two tickets after getting in line at 4 p.m. the day before. As she made her way to the box office, her fellow line campers cheered. Those who didn't make it in had to disperse but would return to their spots later at night.

“Hamilton,” a hip hop musical with a multiracial cast about U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who was killed in an 1804 duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, picked up 11 Tony awards last month and has become a pop culture phenomenon. Miranda has already lined up his next gig, playing a street lamplighter in Disney’s upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns” sequel.