Oil man Harold Hamm's ex-wife seeking to cash divorce check: source
January 8, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 3 years ago

Oil man Harold Hamm's ex-wife seeking to cash divorce check: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Harold Hamm enters the courthouse for divorce proceedings with wife Sue Ann Hamm in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, is seeking to cash a $975 million handwritten divorce check just days after earlier rejecting the payment which was ordered by a court in November, a source familiar with the matter said.

Earlier, Arnall’s lawyers had said she did not want to accept the check for fear of hurting her appeal of a divorce ruling she viewed as short changing her.

It’s not yet clear if Arnall’s attempt to cash the check will lead to her withdrawing her appeal in the divorce ruling or how it may affect the Continental Resources (CLR.N) chief executive’s own appeal of the case to Oklahoma’s Supreme Court.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese

