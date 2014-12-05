FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia bank Hampton Roads settles SEC accounting charges
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia bank Hampton Roads settles SEC accounting charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc agreed to pay $200,000 to settle charges that it accounted improperly for a deferred tax asset, causing it to understate losses and overstate capital strength in late 2009 and early 2010, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Former Chief Financial Officer Neal Petrovich also agreed to pay $25,000 to settle related charges, the regulator said in a statement on Friday. Neither he nor Hampton Roads admitted wrongdoing. The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company operates as Bank of Hampton Roads and Shore Bank.

A deferred tax asset is a right to offset a future tax obligation.

The SEC said Hampton Roads recorded its entire deferred tax asset, equal to $56.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2009 and $70.3 million three months later, without taking into account that virtually all of it would likely not be realized because of the bank’s deteriorating loan portfolio.

Hampton Roads corrected the error in August 2010, the SEC said.

Douglas Glenn, Hampton Roads’ chief executive officer, said the company was pleased to settle. A lawyer for Petrovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

