Hancock Fabrics files for bankruptcy, considers sale of company

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Hancock Fabrics Inc HKFI.PK filed for its second bankruptcy on Tuesday and said it might put the entire company of 250 retail sewing and crafting stores up for sale.

The company said the Chapter 11 filing in Wilmington, Delaware would allow Hancock to restructure its balance sheet, cut costs, close underperforming stores and access liquidity.

Shares of Baldwyn, Mississippi-based Hancock, which trades over the counter, were down nearly 50 percent in early trading at around 2 cents. Shares in bankrupt companies are generally rendered worthless in a Chapter 11 filing.

The company said it had assets of about $151.4 million and liabilities of $182.1 million, according to court documents.

The company previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2007 and emerged a year later.

The case is Hancock Fabrics Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 16-10296