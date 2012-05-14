Hanfeng profit rises on higher production, margins

(Reuters) - Chinese fertilizer maker Hanfeng Evergreen Inc HF.TO reported a slight rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased production and higher margins.

First-quarter net income rose to C$8.4 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.2 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 16 percent to C$98.8 million.

Hanfeng’s shares, which have fallen 17 percent so far this year, closed at C$2.45 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.