FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hanfeng profit rises on higher production, margins
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 14, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Hanfeng profit rises on higher production, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese fertilizer maker Hanfeng Evergreen Inc HF.TO reported a slight rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased production and higher margins.

First-quarter net income rose to C$8.4 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.2 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 16 percent to C$98.8 million.

Hanfeng’s shares, which have fallen 17 percent so far this year, closed at C$2.45 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.