Hang Seng Bank to sell $2.7 billion stake in China's Industrial Bank

A man walks on footbridge outside Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK), a unit of HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), said it is selling a stake in China’s Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166.SS) worth up to 16.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) to bolster its capital position and to fund expansion.

The sale of the up to 4.99 percent stake is the second chunk of Industrial Bank that the Hong Kong-based lender has put on the market this year, after it raised about $2 billion in February.

Hang Seng said in a statement late on Tuesday that it would retain 0.88 percent of the Chinese bank on completion of the deal.

A sharp rise in Hong Kong shares has encouraged some financial investors to cash out their holdings, resulting in a wave of block deals in Hong Kong over the past few weeks.

Hang Seng Bank, 62.14 percent-owned by HSBC (0005.HK), said it would sell 950.7 million shares of the Shanghai-listed lender at 17.68 yuan apiece, or a 5.96 percent discount to the previous close.

Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co Ltd and UBS

Securities Co Ltd are the joint placing agents, it added.