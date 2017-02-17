FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea court declares Hanjin Shipping bankrupt
February 17, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea court declares Hanjin Shipping bankrupt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court declared Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 117930.KS bankrupt on Friday, after ruling earlier this month that the firm's liquidation value would be worth more than its value as a going concern.

Hanjin Shipping, which had been the world's seventh-largest container shipper, applied for court receivership in late August after its creditor banks halted further support.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement it has chosen a bankruptcy administrator, and claims by creditors are due by May 1, 2017. The first meeting of creditors will be held on June 1, 2017.

"The court will, through the bankruptcy process, make efforts so the maximum of debt repayment will be conducted in a way that is fair and balanced to the creditors," it said.

The court on Feb. 2 said it had decided to end the receivership process in favor of a bankruptcy.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

