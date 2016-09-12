FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Factbox: Hanjin Shipping collapse - by numbers
#Business News
September 12, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Hanjin Shipping collapse - by numbers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Container vessel Hanjin Rome sits in the eastern anchorage area in Singapore September 9, 2016.Edgar Su

(Reuters) - The collapse of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping 117930.KS, the world's seventh-largest container carrier, has disrupted global trade networks and driven up freight rates.

Following are some of the key numbers:

$14 billion - the estimated value of cargo tied up globally as Hanjin ships idle outside ports that won't let them in.

400,000 - the estimated number of containers stranded on Hanjin ships.

8,300 - estimated number of cargo owners involved.

$38 million - the value of goods, mostly TVs and appliances, that Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) alone has said it has stuck aboard two Hanjin ships.

$1,700 - the average cost to move goods in 40-ft containers from the U.S. West Coast to Asia - up from $788 in May.

7.8 percent - of the trans-Pacific trade volume for the U.S. market carried by Hanjin.

141 - the number of ships Hanjin has (97 container ships, 44 bulk carriers). More than half are blocked from docking, and four have been seized as of Sept 11.

$5.5 billion - Hanjin's debts (6.1 trillion won) as of end-June.

$293 million - Hanjin's market value (322.5 billion won) - down by around a third in the past two weeks.

$226 million (249 billion won) - Hanjin's operating loss in April-June, on revenue of $1.3 billion (1.43 trillion won)

Source: Hanjin Shipping, Korea Shipowners' Association, Thomson Reuters Eikon data

Compiled by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
