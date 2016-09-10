FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean Air approves loan for Hanjin Shipping
September 9, 2016 / 4:08 AM / a year ago

Korean Air approves loan for Hanjin Shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines (003490.KS), the biggest shareholder of Hanjin Shipping 117930.KS, has approved a plan to provide a loan of 60 billion won ($54.16 million) to the troubled shipper.

The support will be offered on condition of securing Hanjin Shipping's Long Beach Terminal as collateral, Korean Air said.

Hanjin Group has pledged to raise a total of 100 billion won ($90 million) in funds to help rescue cargo that is stranded at sea following the failure of Hanjin Shipping, the world's seventh-largest container carrier.

Out of the 100 billion won, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will raise 40 billion won from private funds next week.

($1 = 1,107.7300 won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
