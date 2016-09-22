FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hanjin Shipping shares rally 28 percent after Korean Air approves lending
September 22, 2016 / 12:42 AM / a year ago

Hanjin Shipping shares rally 28 percent after Korean Air approves lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Container vessel Hanjin Rome sits in the eastern anchorage area in Singapore September 9, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hanjin Shipping 117930.KS shares surged as much as 28 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the board of Korean Air Lines (003490.KS), its biggest shareholder, approved lending 60 billion won ($53.96 million) to the troubled container carrier.

Shares of Korean Air climbed 5 percent.

Korean Air's board decided late on Wednesday to provide the funds to help offload cargo that has been stranded on Hanjin ships, using Hanjin's accounts receivable as collateral, a spokesman for the airline said.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait

