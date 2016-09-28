FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea court says it has not yet decided whether sale of Hanjin Shipping is needed
September 28, 2016 / 3:42 AM / a year ago

South Korea court says it has not yet decided whether sale of Hanjin Shipping is needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hanjin Hungary (L) and Hanjin Louisiana are docked at PSA's Tanjong Pagar terminal in Singapore September 28, 2016.Edgar Su

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership process said on Wednesday that a sale of the world's seventh-largest container carrier, which collapsed late last month, is one of many options it is considering if the court concludes the company is to be rehabilitated.

Judge Choi Ung-young, who serves as a court spokesman for media inquiries on the case, said a sale is possible in principle if it's deemed the best way to rehabilitate the company, but the court has yet to reach a decision.

The spokesman's comment came after Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the court has decided a sale of Hanjin Shipping is needed.

Hanjin, which filed for court receivership on Aug. 31, must submit a rehabilitation plan to the court in December.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
