Giant cranes are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at Incheon New Port in Incheon, South Korea, September 7, 2016.

(Reuters) - The collapse of Hanjin Shipping is expected to cause difficulties with port operations and shipping lines for 2 to 3 months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report published on Thursday.

The failure of the world's seventh-largest container carrier is also expected to delay processing of U.S. agricultural products and will likely increase costs of imported agricultural goods in South Korea, the agency said.