FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two Hanjin container ships put up for sale: ship brokers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2016 / 7:08 AM / a year ago

Two Hanjin container ships put up for sale: ship brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two more ships operated by financially troubled South Korean shipper, Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 117930.KS, have been put up for sale, two ship brokers with knowledge with the matter said on Wednesday.

Details of the container ships, Hanjin Mar and Hanjin Marine, were released on Wednesday, the ship brokers said, with offers for the vessels being sought by the end of this month.

The ships are worth between $18 million and $22 million, said the ship brokers, who asked not to be identified on the grounds that the deal is confidential.

The news comes as three bulk carriers, used for carrying commodities such as iron ore, coal and grain, have been sold to Singapore and Greek buyers for a total of almost $39 million, according to data from ship valuation firm VesselsValue.

Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.