10 months ago
South Korea's Hanjin Shipping to sell major businesses
October 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

South Korea's Hanjin Shipping to sell major businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A tugboat passes Hanjin Hungary container ship at PSA's Tanjong Pagar terminal in Singapore September 28, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 117930.KS is selling major businesses, including its Asia-U.S. route network, and will receive letters of intent by October 28, the company said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing the company said a Seoul court overseeing its receivership process approved a public auction of the major businesses, and it is to get binding bids from interested parties by November 7, after a due diligence process.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
