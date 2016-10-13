South Korea's Hanjin Shipping to sell major businesses

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 117930.KS is selling major businesses, including its Asia-U.S. route network, and will receive letters of intent by October 28, the company said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing the company said a Seoul court overseeing its receivership process approved a public auction of the major businesses, and it is to get binding bids from interested parties by November 7, after a due diligence process.