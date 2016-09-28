FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's COSCO Shipping may consider buying Hanjin Shipping's port assets: Caixin
September 28, 2016

China's COSCO Shipping may consider buying Hanjin Shipping's port assets: Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman is reflected in a glass showcase as she walks past a scale replica of a COSCO cargo ship at the company's headquarters in Beijing November 8, 2013.Barry Huang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's COSCO Shipping Co Ltd may consider buying the port assets of troubled South Korean firm Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, Chinese online finance magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday.

But COSCO Shipping has no plans to buy the world's seventh-largest container carrier's ships, Caixin cited the Chinese firm's Chairman Xu Lirong as saying.

Hanjin Shipping collapsed last month. Earlier on Wednesday, a South Korean court said it has not yet decided whether a sale of the company is necessary.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Paul Carsten; editing by Susan Thomas

