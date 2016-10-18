The Hanjin Shipping Co dock is seen at the Port of Long Beach, California, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SEOUL South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (011200.KS) said on Tuesday it is considering submitting a preliminary bid for Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's (117930.KS) Asia-to-U.S. route operations.

The company had not yet made a final decision, a Hyundai Merchant Marine spokesman said. Hanjin put up the operations, which would include manpower systems, five container ships and 10 overseas businesses, for sale last week.

Hanjin filed for court receivership on Aug. 31 after its creditors cut off financial support for the firm.

